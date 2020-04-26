Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 66,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $112,490,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.33. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.69.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

