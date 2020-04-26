Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Incyte by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 378,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Incyte by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1,620.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $166,383.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,430.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,044. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $103.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.89. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $104.20.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

