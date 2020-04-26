BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $264.81 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

