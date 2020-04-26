BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,722,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,778,000 after buying an additional 2,864,953 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,388,000 after buying an additional 872,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,452,000 after buying an additional 742,721 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,078.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 654,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after buying an additional 598,880 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Wolfe Research downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

EMR stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

