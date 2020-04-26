Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,429,000 after buying an additional 102,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,302,000 after buying an additional 203,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,146,000 after purchasing an additional 563,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

