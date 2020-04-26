Cypress Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cypress Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.