Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,881,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 116,854 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,175,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,790 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 43,893 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSBC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $196.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.51. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

