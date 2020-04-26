Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $15,388,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 63.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $156.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.48.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.