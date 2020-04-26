Clarius Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 108.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $264.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.82 and a 200 day moving average of $289.75. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total transaction of $18,303,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

