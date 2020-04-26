UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $291.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $270.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

