BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,243 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

NYSE:D opened at $77.92 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

