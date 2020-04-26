BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,730,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 124,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 115,199 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 36,555 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period.

LMBS stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

