TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NYSE:TFII opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $36.65.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TFI International Price Target Cut to $35.00
TFI International Price Target Cut to $35.00
Great Ajax Corp Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC
Great Ajax Corp Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC
Cribstone Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF
Cribstone Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF
Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 68,232 Shares of California Resources Corp
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 68,232 Shares of California Resources Corp
Cribstone Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,372 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF
Cribstone Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,372 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report