TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $35.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
NYSE:TFII opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $36.65.
TFI International Company Profile
See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.