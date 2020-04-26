TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $35.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NYSE:TFII opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $36.65.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.