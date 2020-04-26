Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.05% of Great Ajax worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,923,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,490,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Shoals Capital Management LP increased its stake in Great Ajax by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Great Ajax by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 381,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 21,722 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 353,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 143,340 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Great Ajax Corp has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $163.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.46% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 63.58%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

