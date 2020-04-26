Cribstone Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $96.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

