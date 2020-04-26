Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX stock opened at $271.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $296.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

