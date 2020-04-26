Cribstone Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,372 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up about 1.9% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,843,000 after acquiring an additional 156,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after buying an additional 111,022 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 26,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 146,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after acquiring an additional 20,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $106.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.97. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $82.98 and a 52 week high of $128.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5179 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

