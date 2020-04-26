Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YMAB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YMAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.13. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $32,718.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $462,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.