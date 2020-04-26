United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of United States Cellular worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,018,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $3,195,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $3,151,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $2,881,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 57,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $62,007.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,127.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

USM stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38. United States Cellular Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.