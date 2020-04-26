Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

