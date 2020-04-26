Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,112,370,000 after purchasing an additional 775,291 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,314,457,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $88.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.