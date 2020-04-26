Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $34,000 Stock Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 22.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $106,300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,389,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,106,000 after acquiring an additional 485,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,159,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $891,665,000 after acquiring an additional 378,767 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,004,000 after purchasing an additional 376,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 684,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,218,000 after purchasing an additional 276,395 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLE opened at $96.57 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

