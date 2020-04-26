Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 28.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 27,368.7% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,648,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,720,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,878,000 after buying an additional 1,483,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,421,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,576,000 after buying an additional 412,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,389,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,854,000 after acquiring an additional 280,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,563,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

EZU stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.