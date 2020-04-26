Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $66,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $21.35 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.