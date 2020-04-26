Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $592,000 Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

