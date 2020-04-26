NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $13,055,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 127,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 881.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after buying an additional 336,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.35.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $289.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.