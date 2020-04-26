Centerpoint Advisors LLC Invests $69,000 in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,354,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 692,117 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after purchasing an additional 450,264 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 16,554.2% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 442,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 770,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,480,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,010.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $160.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.48.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.