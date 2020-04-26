Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Trims Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.16.

PPG opened at $92.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average of $116.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.