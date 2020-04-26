Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 3,853 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 154,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,118 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 264,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 24,189 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

