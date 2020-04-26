Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Raises Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Watch Point Trust Co raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $99.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

