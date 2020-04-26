Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $7,579,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.26.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

