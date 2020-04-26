PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra raised their target price on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.