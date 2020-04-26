Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Takes $220,000 Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,329,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Trane during the first quarter valued at about $646,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,904,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth $44,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Trane has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.11.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Trane to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.82.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane (NYSE:TT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Trane (NYSE:TT)

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 68,232 Shares of California Resources Corp
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 68,232 Shares of California Resources Corp
Cribstone Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,372 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF
Cribstone Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,372 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc
United States Cellular Corp Stock Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC
United States Cellular Corp Stock Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC
Centerpoint Advisors LLC Purchases 1,755 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
Centerpoint Advisors LLC Purchases 1,755 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report