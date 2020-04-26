Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Takes $220,000 Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,329,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Trane during the first quarter valued at about $646,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,904,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth $44,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Trane has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.11.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Trane to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.82.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

