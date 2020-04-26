Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 500 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $62.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

