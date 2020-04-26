Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $114.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.26.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

