Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $2.12 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

NYSE GD opened at $129.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

