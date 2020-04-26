Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $691,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.3% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $129.44 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

