Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp Invests $1.10 Million in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 0.2% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp owned about 2.26% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,646,000.

NYSEARCA SCHQ opened at $59.19 on Friday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.82 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.87.

