Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 795 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 71.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 8.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 56.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intuit from $345.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.61.

Intuit stock opened at $263.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.89 and a 200-day moving average of $264.46. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

