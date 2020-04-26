Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,389 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its holdings in Boeing by 211.5% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $128.98 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.78. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

