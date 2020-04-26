Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

IWM opened at $122.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day moving average is $150.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

