Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock opened at $175.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.