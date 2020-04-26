Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515,275 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,571,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,896 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,486,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,747,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,545,000 after purchasing an additional 927,425 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $168.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $192.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.11 and its 200-day moving average is $169.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

