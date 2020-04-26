iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,914 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.2% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 163,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,546,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,430,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 391,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 120,188 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 551,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,006,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $16.69.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

