Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.9% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $193.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

