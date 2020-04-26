Davis R M Inc. Has $229,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $51.62 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42.

