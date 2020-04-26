Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $18,905,411,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $184,037,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,089,000 after purchasing an additional 520,194 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 15,438.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 422,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Clorox by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,289,000 after purchasing an additional 397,930 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX opened at $190.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.19. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

