Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,964,000 after buying an additional 631,916 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,756,000 after buying an additional 551,364 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,955,000 after buying an additional 518,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

