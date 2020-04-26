Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 11,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

NYSE:CVX opened at $87.01 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $105.83. The firm has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

