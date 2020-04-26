Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 3,154 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.0% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

